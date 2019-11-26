Fostoria Schools, Teachers Reach Deal On New Contract

After months of negotiations, the Fostoria City Schools Board of Education and the Fostoria Education Association have come to a contract agreement.

In the two-year deal, teachers would receive a salary bump of 3.5 percent in the first year and two percent in the following year.

The deal also calls for teachers to get some help in paying the cost of their insurance premiums.

The teachers started off this school year working under a contract that had expired over the summer.