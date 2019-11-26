State Agencies Partnering To Keep State Spending Website Going

(ONN) – Two state government offices previously at odds over Ohio’s online checkbook are partnering to keep the website going.

The Office of the Ohio Treasurer and the Ohio Office of Budget and Management announced the collaboration.

Under previous administrations, the two offices launched separate, competing sites for searching state spending information.

Treasurer Robert Sprague and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the collaboration will mean better service at lower cost and will enhance transparency for the media and public.

Their plan calls for OhioCheckbook.com, which provides government spending data, to continue while folding in revenue information from OBM’s interactive budget.