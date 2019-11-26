Wind Advisory Issued For Findlay And Hancock County

The National Weather Service warns that Wednesday is going to be a very windy day.

Hancock County will be under a Wind Advisory for Wednesday while other counties will be under a High Wind Watch.

Forecasters say winds in Findlay and Hancock County will be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Winds that powerful could bring down tree limbs and result in a few power outages.

People should use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Also, remember to secure any outdoor objects because the high winds will blow them around.

Showers are likely on Wednesday, mainly before noon, with a temperature falling to around 40 by 5 p.m.

It’ll be cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 35.