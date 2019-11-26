Buckeye Babies Being Born Into Biggest Rivalry In Sports

(ONN) – It’s Beat Michigan Week, and little ones entering the world this week are being born into the biggest rivalry in sports.

Twelve babies were born on the first day of this year’s Beat Michigan Week at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Each newborn is swaddled in a scarlet blanket that reads Beat Michigan and has the M crossed out.

The babies were also given tiny Ohio State helmet-inspired caps to go with their Ohio State blankets.

The Buckeyes take on the Wolverines at noon Saturday in Ann Arbor.