3/6/19 – 6:51 A.M.

A Fostoria woman could spend time in prison after she pleaded guilty to a pair of sex offenses Monday. 44-year-old Tanya Smith accepted a plea deal that reduces the number of counts she is facing. Prosecutors originally charged her with five counts of sexual battery.

The charges stem from illegal sex acts that happened between 2015 and 2016.

Smith could face up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced.

MORE: Further sentencing guidelines.