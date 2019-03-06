Two Injured In Crash South Of Findlay Tuesday Night

3/6/19 – 7:19 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people south of Findlay Tuesday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened on State Route 15 just east of U.S. 68 around 8:30 p.m.

20-year-old Ashleigh Newman of Pickerington was westbound on Route 15 when she lost control on a curve and slide across the median. Her car hit the trailer of a semi driven by 59-year-old William Bridgeman of Zanesfield. Hanco EMS took Newman and her passenger, 46-year-old Helena Mitchell, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crash Location: