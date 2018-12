12/31/18 – 5:12 A.M.

Fostoria’s KMart is closing in late March. The store’s parent company, Sears Holdings, announced the closure late last week. The company plans to start liquidation sales by mid-January.

Around 30 people work at the KMart on Plaza Drive. It is the only KMart location within 60 miles of Findlay.

MORE: Historyof Fostoria KMart Location