12/31/18 – 5:19 A.M.

Two local fire departments are getting grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation designed to help keep firefighters safe. Arlington is getting more than $12,000 to buy one extractor, 60 hoods, and 60 sets of gloves. Blanchard Township will get more than $7,000 for an extractor, 20 sets of gloves and 20 hoods.

The equipment helps protect firefighters from carcinogens and other harmful health hazards they face on the job.