Local Gas Prices At Their Lowest Prices In Nearly Three Years

12/31/18 – 5:28 A.M.

Local gas prices are at their lowest point in nearly three years. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $1.84 today. We haven’t paid that amount since March of 2016. Prices have fallen 20 cents over the last two weeks.

The statewide average is down to $1.91 per gallon. That’s down 14 cents over a two-week stretch.

Ottawa drivers report paying $2.05 per gallon today. That’s a five-cent decline over the holiday season.