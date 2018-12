12/31/18 – 1:07 P.M.

The new year is coming tomorrow which means there will be plenty of parties tonight and Safe Ride Home wants to help. Joe Fenimore said that you can call to get picked up and taken home until 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Fenimore explained that the non-profit might have some wait times though.

You can call to get a ride at 419-425-3908