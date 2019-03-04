Foundation Ranks Findlay High On List Of Dynamic Micropolitan Cities

3/4/19 – 5:15 A.M.

The Walton Family Foundation’s list of “Most Dynamic Micropolitans” in the U.S. ranks Findlay seventh. The report says, “Findlay’s strategic location and lower cost of doing business have positioned it as a top expansion site for warehousing, distribution, logistics and transportation services.”

The report goes on to say, “Findlay has a high degree of cooperation between local businesses, government, and nonprofit organizations in creating an environment conducive to company location and expansion.”