Restaurant Week Starts In Findlay Today

3/4/19 – 5:09 A.M.

Restaurant Week starts today in Findlay and Hancock County. The Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau says area restaurants are offering three-course meals on fixed-price menus.

21 restaurants are taking part in the event that runs through Sunday. Each business will offer a special restaurant week menu. You can see a list of the participating restaurants at VisitFindlay.com/RestaurantWeek.

Menus and hours are subject to change. Prices don’t include tax, gratuity, or drinks.