Putnam County Inmate Fails To Return From Work Release

3/4/19 – 5:00 A.M.

A man serving time in the Putnam County Jail is still missing after he didn’t report back to the facility from his work release assignment. Captain Kelly Iliff says 35-year-old Michael Mayes didn’t return to the jail Friday. His employer says he never showed up to work that day.

The sheriff’s office describes Mayes as black, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mayes’ last known address was in Lima.

Anyone with information about where Mayes is should call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 419-523-3208.