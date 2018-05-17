Four Hancock County Fire Departments Getting Grant Money For Equipment
5/17/18 – 5:00 A.M.
Four Hancock County fire departments are getting grants from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The departments in Arlington, Jenera, and Washington and Liberty Townships are all getting $10,000 for equipment. The departments plan to use the money to buy protective clothing and related items.
State Fire Marshall Jeff Hussey says, “these funds are especially significant for smaller departments that have tight budgets.”