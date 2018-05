5/17/18 – 5:08 A.M.

A Rawson company recently expanded its operations. DNC Hydraulics has opened a $1 million, 4,000 square-foot addition. The expansion allowed the DNC to add a new division that focuses on hydraulic pump, hydraulic motor, and valve repairs as well as sales.

The company has added six employees since October, along with three more trucks for pickup and delivery.

DNC employs 30 people and serves customers in six states.

