5/17/18 – 5:19 A.M.

The United Way of Putnam County has a new executive director. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Jan Fuetter started in the position about three weeks ago. She takes over for Jeanne Beutler, who served in the role for almost 19 years.

Fuetter worked at the Putnam County Library for 12 years before taking over at the Y.

