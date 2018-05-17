Women Enter Not Guilty Pleas To Charges Stemming From Hilty Home Death

5/17/18 – 5:30 A.M.

Two women facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the death of a resident of the Hilty Home in Pandora appeared in court Wednesday. The Lima News reports 36-year-old Rachel Friesel and 20-year-old Destini Fenbert both pleaded not guilty to the charges they face. The state is also charging them with patient neglect and gross patient negligence.

An investigation by the Ohio Department of Health says Friesel and Fenbert admitted to falsely documenting bed checks at the Hilty Home on January 7. Employees found the body of Phyllis Campbell outside the facility in frigid temperatures that day.

31-year-old Megan Schnipke made a court appearance Monday. She pleaded not guilty to counts of forgery, gross patient neglect, and patient neglect.

MORE: Lima News