5/17/18 – 6:43 A.M.

A former Putnam County Sheriff’s Office employee has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery and dereliction of duty. WLIO-TV reports 46-year-old Laurie Watt appeared in Putnam County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

Investigators say Watt bribed another employee so she could get unsupervised time with an inmate in the county jail. They also say she brought the inmate outside food and drinks.

