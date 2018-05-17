Two Injured In Wednesday Crash

5/17/18 – 6:51 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people in Findlay Wednesday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened at the intersection of East Main Cross and East streets just after 1 p.m.

15-year-old Caitlin Smith of Findlay was driving east on East Main Cross when she tried to turn left onto the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge. She hit a car driven by 60-year-old Gretchen Schellenger of Tiffin. Schellenger and a passenger in Smith’s SUV, 40-year-old Darcy Smith, both went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police cited Smith for failure to yield from a left turn.