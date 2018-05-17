Fostoria Not Likely To Open City Pool This Summer

5/17/18 – 7:21 A.M.

It doesn’t look like the Fostoria City Pool will open this summer. The Review-Times reports the facility needs expensive repairs. Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Keckler told city council the pool needs a new liner, fixes to the filtering system, and a leak patched in the baby pool. The repair costs could land anywhere between $100,000 and $500,000.

Keckler says he doesn’t see anyway the repairs can get done in time to open the pool for the season. The city closed the pool last summer as well as part of its fiscal emergency recovery plan.

