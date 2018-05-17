One Person Hospitalized Following Fostoria Fire

5/17/18 – 7:31 A.M.

Fire damaged a home on East Fremont Street in Fostoria Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to a home at 344 East Fremont Street around 8:50 p.m.

The blaze sent Marvin Crowe to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. A family living in the upstairs apartment escaped safely. The Red Cross is helping the people affected by the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started in one of the apartments on the main floor of the house. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.