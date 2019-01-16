Four People Have Taken Out Petitions To Run For Mayor Of Findlay

01/16/19 – 4:57 P.M.

Several Republicans have signed out petitions to run for Mayor of Findlay. Current Findlay City Council members Holly Frische and Jeff Wobser have signed out petitions for the position. Brandon Dugger and Christina Muryn are also looking at the position.

Those that have taken out petitions have not necessarily turned them in yet. They have until early February to return the petitions and secure their candidacy for the May primary.