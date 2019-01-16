Government Shutdown Affecting SNAP Program Allowing Recipients To Receive Benefits Early

01/16/19 – 2:21 P.M.

The partial federal government shutdown is affecting when people will receive their SNAP benefits for food assistance. The benefits for February are available today. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is encouraging people to make the benefits last as long as possible.

We will have more information as it becomes available. If you receive the benefits and have questions about your case, you can call the Hancock County JFS at 419-422-0182