Hancock County Humane Society Reminds You To Watch Your Pets, Renew Dog Licenses

01/16/19 – 1:57 P.M.

The Hancock County Humane Society reminds you to keep an eye on your pets as winter weather hits our area. The Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt explained that the best option is to give them shelter.

She also said you should always check paws and water dishes to ensure the safety of your pet.

Reffitt added that you need to get your dog licenses by January 31. The dog licenses are $20 and can be picked up at the Humane Society.