North Baltimore Mayor Gives State-Of-The-Village Address

1/16/19 – 5:30 A.M.

North Baltimore Mayor Janet Goldner gave her state-of-the-village address Tuesday. Goldner says some big accomplishments in 2018 included hiring a new village administrator and police chief. She also highlighted work at the park, including new a concession stand and tennis courts.

Goldner says 2019 will see plenty of projects. They include work on downtown revitalization, neighborhood enhancement projects, and the replacement of waterlines on a section of Main Street.

