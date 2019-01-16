Latta To Serve As Ranking Member Of Energy And Commerce Subcommittee

1/16/19 – 5:24 A.M.

Congressman Bob Latta will serve as the ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology for the 116th Congress. The committee covers issues related to electronic communications.

Latta says he remains committed to getting broadband access to rural areas. He also says he wants to help develop 5G infrastructure.

Latta served as Chairman of the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee last Congress.