Fostoria City Council Hears More About Landfill Issue

1/16/19 – 5:16 A.M.

Fostoria City Council heard more about issues with the Sunny Farms Landfill during their Tuesday meeting. Nate Heiser talked to council members about the upcoming events aimed at getting the landfill owners to reduce odors from the facility. Heiser says he hopes representatives from the government and the company come to a meeting later this month with answers in hand.

Heiser says he has also talked to health officials, the Seneca County commissioners, Loudon Township trustees, the Ottawa-Sandusky-Seneca Solid Waste District, and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. He adds that State Representative Bill Reineke is making this his top priority.

Heiser says while he understands Fostoria doesn’t have jurisdiction over the landfill, it’s important that the city stays on top of the issue.

