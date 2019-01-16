Solar Farm Project Discussed In Putnam County

1/16/19 – 5:08 A.M.

The Putnam County Commissioners learned more about a proposed solar farm Tuesday. The Lima News reports a representative from Avangrid Renewables told the commissioners their goal is to make the project competitive and to make sure the village of Miller City sees benefits. Director Jeff Reinkemeyer says the 150-megawatt solar farm could bring in $1.3 million in property tax revenue.

Commissioner Vince Schroeder says Miller City residents are under the impression the village will get a sewer system if the project moves forward. Reinkemeyer says that is the goal.

For the project to move forward the county commissioners will have to approve a pilot program. Reinkemeyer says his company will also have to find someone to buy the power generated by the solar farm.

MORE: Lima News