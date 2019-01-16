Findlay City Council Tables Putnam And Adam Street Rezone

01/16/19 – 2:30 A.M.

Findlay City Council got to hear from numerous residents opposing the proposed re-zoning of an area on Putnam and Adam Streets. The ordinance would make the lot a M2 multiple family residential district. 6 residents spoke at the meeting and they all said that adding a multi-family complex would hurt the neighborhoods aesthetics and be potentially dangerous due to increased traffic. Many of the residents said they would like to know what the plans are and how they could compromise with the developer. Many said they dont want to see a three story building, but wouldnt mind small family housing or duplexes.

Council tabled the legislation with a 9-1 vote to help get answers to their questions and look at the issue. Councilman Grant Russel opposed tabling the ordinance.