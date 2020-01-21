Four Vehicle Crash On I-75 Sends Three People To The Hospital

Three people were injured in a 4-vehicle crash on I-75 south of Beaverdam yesterday evening.

The Ohio State highway Patrol Lima Post reports 37-year Chris Conley of Flint, Michigan was approaching stopped traffic due to a separate crash around 5:50 pm.

Troopers say Conley rear-ended 69-year-old Steven Frueh of Lima who was pushed into 27-year-old Zachary Gonder’s vehicle, who is also from Lima.

Gonder was pushed into 63-year-old Robert DeSota Jr of Bluffton.

Frueh, Robert DeSota, and 37-year-old Amanda DeSota were taken to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Conley, Gonder, and a 2-year-old in DeSota’s vehicle were uninjured in the accident.