The Findlay Autism Team Is Collecting Money For Sensory Kits For Local Emergency Responders

The Findlay City Schools Autism Team is putting together sensory kits to put in emergency responders’ vehicles.

FCS Occupational Therapist Trisha Klausing said the project started for just the Findlay Fire and Police Departments but the project has grown due to overwhelming support from the community.

Klausing explained that these sensory kits will help children with autism going through tough situations.

It will have calming tools and cards that will allow them to better communicate how they are feeling and what is going on.

You can help donate to the program by reaching out to Klausing or the Findlay Autism Team.

Klausing can be emailed at [email protected]

The Findlay Autism Team Facebook page can be found here.

The full interview with Trisha Klausing is below.