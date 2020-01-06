Future ‘Mad Scientists’ Enjoy Funday Sunday At Mazza Museum

A lot of youngsters had fun at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum’s Funday Sunday: Mad Scientist event on Sunday afternoon.

Education Coordinator Heather Stensel says kids participated in a variety of experiments and activities.

“They’re making lava lamps over here, they’re exploding soap over there…”

She says there were more than 20 hands-on stations that the kids could enjoy.

So, why the Mad Scientist theme?

“Why we chose this one is to get kids involved in science, and our new STEAM edition will be breaking ground in April.”

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics/medicine.

