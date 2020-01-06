University of Findlay Pharmacy Team Places Top Ten In The Nation

A pair of University of Findlay students was named a top ten finalist team for their performance in the 24th Annual American Society of Health-System Pharmacists National Clinical Skills Competition.

The national competition was held in Las Vegas, Nevada and is designed to test problem-solving skills in several areas including pathophysiology, clinical pharmacology, and therapeutics.

Students Maddison Donnelly and Stephanie Busick made up UF’s team.

The duo went up against teams from over 140 schools from all over the country.