Gas Leak Shuts Down East Melrose In Findlay, Causes Evacuations

Several homes and a business in Findlay have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

The gas leak is affecting East Melrose Avenue between Blanchard Street and Jennifer Lane.

Authorities have shut down the road to through traffic between Crystal Avenue and North Blanchard Street. You are urged to find an alternate route.

The leak was caused by an AEP crew that ruptured a gas line sending natural gas into the air.

There’s no word on how long it will take crews to fix the issue.