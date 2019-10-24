Phone Outage Affecting Blanchard Valley Health System Locations In Findlay

Blanchard Valley Health System said Thursday morning that the phone lines were down at all of its Findlay locations, including Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Officials said that only one phone line was working, the line to the information desk at the hospital.

They said people can call 419-423-4500 and they will be able to forward your call to the desired location.

Officials said the outage is due to a widespread outage that their phone carrier is experiencing.

They had estimate on when the phone lines will be operational again.