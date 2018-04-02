Gas Prices Fall From Last Week’s Highest Averages

4/2/18 – 6:47 A.M.

Local gas prices are higher today. OhioGasPrices.com reports the price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.43. That’s up eight cents from last Monday, but down 15 cents from last week’s highest averages.

The average price in Findlay is below the state average, which sits at $2.47 per gallon. That’s up six cents over the last seven days.

Prices in Ottawa are slightly above the state average, at $2.49 per gallon. That’s a 15 cent increase since last Monday.