Fostoria Chamber Encouraging Young Entrepreneurs

4/2/18 – 5:27 A.M.

The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce aims to inspire local students to start their own businesses. The organization is sponsoring a “Student Start-Up” program. It’s designed to provide kids with real-world experience in starting up a business, and learning how to run it.

Ten successful applicants will get $200 to start or expand a business. The program is available to Fostoria, St. Wendelin, and Arcadia students among others.

