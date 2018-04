4/2/18 – 5:33 A.M.

Fire destroyed a home north of Fostoria early Easter morning. The fire broke out in the 12000 block of Seneca County Road 28, near U.S. 23, around 4:20 a.m.

Kansas Fire Chief Bob Dible says the fire started near the dining and family rooms of the home. He added that the age of the home and its construction made it hard to fight the flames.

The home was a total loss. No one was home when the fire started.