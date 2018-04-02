Plans Moving Forward For Ottawa Amphitheater

4/2/18 – 5:19 A.M.

Plans are nearly in place for a vacant lot in downtown Ottawa. The Putnam County Sentinel reports village council got an update on park projects last week. Green Space Development chair Tim Macke says the site of the former Paul’s Hardware will be an outdoor amphitheater. The project is already funded, and FEMA is reviewing the plans to make sure they don’t add to flooding issues.

The village is also looking at adding soccer fields on the west side of the village and adding river access points in Arrowhead Park.

