Ghost Hunters To Share Some Tricks Of Their Trade At Library

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is hosting a discussion by a group of ghost hunters.

Ohio Researchers of Banded Spirits, or ORBS, will be at the library from 1:30 to 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The group, described as one of Ohio’s premier paranormal teams, has been featured on The History Channel’s ‘Haunted History’ and Animal Planet’s ‘The Haunted’.

The team will discuss everything from the different types of ghosts you might encounter, to equipment they use to investigate and how it works to the hundreds of cases they’ve covered.

The team will also share video and audio of some of the most compelling evidence collected during their investigations.

The discussion goes from 1:30 to 3:30 Saturday in the library’s Lindamood Room.