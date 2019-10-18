ODNR Offering Fall Foliage Updates As Leaves Change

The leaves are starting to change now, but when can we expect peak fall colors in the Findlay area?

“Anticipate a little bit later this year,” said Greg Smith with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

He says the really wet spring and long, hot summer that lingered has led to a later change for the leaves this year.

He says we can expect peak colors to really start to pop near the end of October.

The ODNR is inviting people to tag them in pictures of the fall colors they post on social media.

Click here for the ODNR’s fall color updates.

As the fall colors continue to take hold in the Buckeye State, the ODNR is urging people to take advantage of the numerous autumn adventures offered in the state, including Halloween campouts, haunted trails and family-friendly activities.