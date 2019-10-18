Ohio Lawmaker’s Bill Would Prohibit Schools From Starting Before 8:30

Under a new proposal, Ohio public schools would not be allowed to begin their day before 8:30 a.m.

A bill introduced in the Ohio Legislature is similar to one in California that recently went into law.

The California law was based mostly on research showing teens need more sleep.

Officials say Ohio’s legislation is based more on the dangers surrounding kids waiting for buses in the dark.

In Columbus, a sixth grader was struck and killed while walking to her bus stop earlier this school year.

In Findlay City Schools, the high school and middle schools begin their day at 7:30.

Officials say a move to an 8:30 start time would dramatically impact how they operate, especially in terms of extracurricular activities.