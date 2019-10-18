Benching Project Nearing Completion As Officials Look Towards Future Flood Prevention Projects

The benching project along the Blanchard River in Findlay is about 90% complete.

That’s according to project manager Steve Wilson who added that it will drastically change flood levels.

Wilson added that the benching project won’t be the only thing happening in the area.

Wilson said that they have their eyes on the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge that crosses the river.

He added that they are also looking at options for another benching project on the Blanchard and a possible basin project along Eagle Creek.

He said they will have more details on those possible projects in the coming months.