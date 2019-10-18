K9 Units Go Through Recertification Training At Hancock County Fairgrounds
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office hosted a recertification seminar for K9 Units at the Hancock County Fairgrounds this week.
Sgt. Tom Miller said they work with about 30 other K9 units in northwest Ohio for the certification.
Deputy Matt Brunswick said they work with the other agencies to determine what scenarios they should look at.
The deputies explained that they have the recertification training every fall and spring.