Habitat For Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County Excited For New Location

02/07/19 – 1:54 P.M.

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County and the ReStore have moved to a new location on Commerce Parkway in Findlay. Executive Director Wendy McCormick said that the new place is fantastic.

ReStore Manager Ted Spencer added that the facility includes a showroom.

Spencer added that they will start taking donations again next week. The ReStore does not deliver furniture but Habitat executive Director Wendy McCormick said they can get you in touch with organizations that can help if you have a disability.