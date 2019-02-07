Parents Raise Concerns Over Proposed Busing Changes At Van Buren Schools

02/07/19 – 8:40 A.M.

Parents raised a variety of concerns yesterday on a busing change proposed by Van Buren Schools. The Courier reports that concerns included after-school childcare issues, late bedtimes for older students, and early wake-ups for younger students. Currently, the transportation department runs one set of bus routes, and elementary, middle and high school students all start and end their days around the same times.

The proposed changes would create two routes. Elementary students would start class at 7:35 a.m. and middle and high school students would start at 8:35 a.m.

