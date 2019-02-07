Hancock County Will Have 7 Tax Issues On The Ballot This May

02/07/19 – 7:58 A.M.

There are seven tax issues that will be on the May 7 primary ballot in Hancock County. The only county-wide issue is for the Hancock County Board of Development Disabilities. The organization is seeking renewal of a 2.5-mill, five-year levy. The levy would generate more than $4 million annually for operations and community-based services at Blanchard Valley Center.

Liberty-Benton School District has a 6.8 mill, 35-year bond issue and a 0.5-mill continuing levy for building maintenance. If approved, the money will help fund the construction of a new pre-k through 8th-grade building as well as renovations to the high school.

Arcadia is looking for a 1%, five-year tax renewal. McComb is asking voters to approve a 0.5% school income tax renewal. Vanlue has a 5.92 mill, 10-year emergency levy on the ballot for operating expenses.

The McComb Public Library is asking for approval of a new 1-mill, five-year levy on the May ballot for library operations. PMP Joint Ambulance District is seeking a 4.4-mill, 3-year renewal levy to provide ambulance service within Pleasant and Portage townships and the Village of McComb.