02/07/19 – 7:30 A.M.

There will be a contested race for Findlay mayor both this May Primary and in the November general election. There are three Republicans running for the seat. Current Findlay City Councilwoman Holly Frische, Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson, and Christina Muryn are all running for mayor.

Voters will choose one of them this May to face up Democrat Chad Benschoter in November.