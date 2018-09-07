Halloween Parade Moving Back Downtown This Year

9/7/18 – 5:12 A.M.

The Findlay-Hancock County Halloween Parade is moving back downtown after construction forced it south last year. The Hancock Leadership Alumni Association says they’ll hold the event on October 23 at 7 p.m.

The parade is open to groups, organizations, businesses, and schools. Registration is available through October 19. You can register your group at hancockleadership.org/parade.

Discounted early registration is available from Sunday through October 9. Early registration fees are $90 for business and for-profit entrants. They are $25 for nonprofit entrants. Entries received after October 9 pay $10 more.

For more information, you can call 419-422-3313, and use extension 8001.