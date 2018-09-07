Petitions Filed To Put Street Vacation Issue On Ballot

9/7/18 – 5:00 A.M.

A controversial street vacation in Findlay is on hold for the moment. The Courier reports Matthias Leguire turned in paperwork for a referendum on the issue an hour before Thursday’s deadline. The petitions featured more than 1,400 signatures. He needed to get 878 to move forward.

Leguire is challenging city council’s decision to vacate two undeveloped roads next to his property off of East Sandusky Street. To get the issue on the ballot he had to submit petitions within 30 days of the mayor signing the legislation.

The Hancock County Board of Elections will now work to confirm the signatures. If there are enough valid signatures, the issue will likely appear on the November 2019 general election ballot.

